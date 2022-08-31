Photo courtesy of the Blues on the Bridge website.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Downtown Binghamton’s premiere festival will be returning on Saturday, September 17th, for it’s 20th year.

The festival, centered around the South Washington Street Bridge, is moving to a Saturday for the first time ever. Organizers Tom Martinos and Donny Wilkins “Hope the change will encourage more music lovers and their families to attend without worrying about work or school obligations the next day.”

Blues on the Bridge is free to attend and has music genres for everyone, including rock, blues, country, and even a little jazz.

The event started as an idea to bring together local bands, giving them a larger stage and bigger audience than they have at bar gigs. It has since blossomed into a full-fledged festival with thousands of attendees and dozens of vendors.

All the musical acts for 2022 hail from the Sothern Tier and Central New York. Here is the setlist:

Noon – String of Pearls

12:40 – Homebrew

1:20 – Caviar and Grits

2:30 – Erin Mulroony and The Backwoods Blues Project

3:20 – The Parlor Cats

4:10 – Patsy White and Double Wide

5:00 – Stratcat Willy and The Strays

5:50 – Rooster and The Roadhouse Horns

6:00 – Planet Smith

6:30 – Wreckless Marci

7:15 – The Rods

8:15 – Beard of Bees and The Hive

There will also be special appearances from Joe Stento, Tim Ruffo, and Jeff Stachyra (of Dirt Farm)

At the event, coolers are allowed, but glass is not. Open container laws are in effect, as well as state smoking laws. Food tents and other vendors will be selling products, there will also be a fenced-off beer area. Attendees should bring lawn chairs if the prefer to sit.

The rain date for Blues on the Bridge is Saturday, September 24th. Organizers will make the call on Friday, September 16th.

For more information, you can visit www.bluesonthebridge.com.

Check out a map of the event below.