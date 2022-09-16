BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Blues on the Bridge returns tomorrow on a new day and weekend.

The free music festival in Binghamton has been moved to the third weekend of September and is now on Saturday rather than Sunday.

Organizers Tommy Martinos and Donny Wilkins says that they lost too much of the crowd late on Sunday and no longer wanted to compete with NFL games.

The music lineup includes a wide variety of styles with accomplished local and regional bands.

Martinos says that with the help of sponsors, the concert is free.

“There might be some people that might be less fortunate with the way prices are with gas and food and everything that really can’t afford to spend $5 or $10 to go to some bar or some club to hear a nice act or a good band. Where they can come down here and doesn’t cost anybody a dime. They come down here and everything’s free, they have a good time. So, I think it helps a lot of those people too.”

The festival takes place near Confluence Park in Binghamton at the intersection of Washington Street and North Shore Drive.

The music runs from noon until 10 p.m.

There will also be vendors, food trucks and a beer tent.

For a complete lineup, got to bluesonthebridge.com.