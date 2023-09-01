BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In just two weeks, a favorite local event will be returning to Binghamton.

On September 16, Blues on the Bridge will host its 21st music festival. Guests can join downtown Binghamton for a full day of rock, blues, and jazz as more than a dozen musical acts from around the region prepare to perform at the South Washington Street Bridge. The event is free and open to all who wish to attend. There will also be over 50 food tents and vendors as well as a fenced-off beer area.

Blues on the Bridge started as an idea to give local bands and artists a platform to perform on a larger stage and in front of a larger audience. Since its start, it has grown exponentially. Though the event has grown into a full-fledged festival, organizers have remained committed to their original promise to highlight local talent with all of the musical acts for 2023 hailing from the Southern Tier and Central New York. Anywhere from 2,500 to 5,000 people are expected to attend the festival.

In 2022, event organizers Donny Wilkins and Tom Martinos changed the event to a Saturday in order to encourage music lovers and their families to attend without worrying about work or school obligations the next day.

The 2023 Blues on the Bridge schedule is as follows:

12 p.m.: The Eric Ross Blues Band

12:45 p.m.: Home Brew

1:30 p.m.: StratCat Willie and The Strays

2:20 p.m.: Revenants with special guest Josh Ribakove

3 p.m.: Erin and the Backwoods Blues Project

3:40 p.m.: The Silvertones

4:20 p.m.: Caviar and Grits

5 p.m.: Rooster and The Roadhouse Horns

6 p.m.: Frostbit Blue

7 p.m.: Junkyard Heights

8 p.m.: Randy McStine, Tom Wescott and Jeff Howard

9 p.m.: The Rods

Blues on the Bridge organizers would like to remind those planning to attend that the lineup is subject to change without notice.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Coolers are allowed at the festival, but glass is not. Open container laws are in effect as well as all state and local smoking laws.

The rain date for Blues on the Bridge will be September 23. For any announcements, visit Blues on the Bridge on Facebook.

For more information on the event, visit bluesonthebridge.com.