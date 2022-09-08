BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Downtown Binghamton’s premiere music festival will be returning on Saturday, September 17th, for it’s 20th year.
The festival, centered around the South Washington Street Bridge, is moving to a Saturday for the first time ever. Organizers Tom Martinos and Donny Wilkins “Hope the change will encourage more music lovers and their families to attend without worrying about work or school obligations the next day.”
Blues on the Bridge is free to attend and has music genres for everyone, including rock, blues, country, and even a little jazz.
Today, Blues on the Bridge organizers announced the official set list for 2022.
- Noon – String of Pearls
- 12:40 – Homebrew
- 1:20 – Caviar and Grits
- 2:30 – Erin Mulroony and The Backwoods Blues Project
- 3:20 – The Parlor Cats
- 4:10 – Pasty White and Double Wide
- 5:00 – Stratcat Willy and The Strays
- 5:50 – Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns
- 6:30 – Planet Smith
- 7:00 – Wreckless Marci
- 7:45 – The Rods
- 8:45 – Beard of Bees and The Hive
- Plus special appearances by Joe Stento, Tim Ruffo, and Jeff Stachyra (of Dirt Farm)