BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Downtown Binghamton’s premiere music festival will be returning on Saturday, September 17th, for it’s 20th year.

The festival, centered around the South Washington Street Bridge, is moving to a Saturday for the first time ever. Organizers Tom Martinos and Donny Wilkins “Hope the change will encourage more music lovers and their families to attend without worrying about work or school obligations the next day.”

Blues on the Bridge is free to attend and has music genres for everyone, including rock, blues, country, and even a little jazz.

Today, Blues on the Bridge organizers announced the official set list for 2022.