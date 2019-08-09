“Blue” premiering at Glimmerglass

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The Glimmerglass Festival in Cooperstown has commissioned a world premiere opera that addresses some prominent issues in our time.

“Blue” written by Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson, is now being performed at Glimmerglass.

It focuses the lives of an African-American family in Harlem in which the father is a police officer.

The opera follows them through the birth of a son who, once grown up, is shot and killed by a white officer at a protest rally.

General and Artistic Director Francesca Zambello says says it’s a complex and powerful story about race and community/police relations.

“The loss of a child for any family, what that means. And also what it means for a man who is a police officer and how to go forward in his life as a policeman. So, these incredible stories weave their way around this piece which I think is one which is a major American new opera,” she says.

Blue will later be staged at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Lyric Opera in Chicago and elsewhere.

For tickets and information about other events going on at the festival this Summer, go to http://Glimmerglass.org.