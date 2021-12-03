Blue Devils head to Syracuse

CHENANGO FORKS – In addition to Tioga Central, 2 other local football teams are headed to the Carrier Dome.

Students, staff, and families lined the front of Chenango Forks high school with signs and cow bells to cheer on the varsity football team as loaded the bus.

Forks is returning to the dome for the 2nd straight season, and for the 7th time in the last 8.

Senior Moms of number 71 Tyler Hayes and number 72 Matt Brewster say they couldn’t be more proud of their boys and are excited to cheer them on one last time.

“We have the best community ever, we have unbelievable support and the best coaches in the section,” says Hayes.

“We have alumni from so far back that is coming to watch this game, we have kids from the elementary school, I think it’s going to be packed,” says Brewster.

Kick off should be happening shortly.

This game is a rematch of the 2019 state championship game as the Blue Devils go up against Schuylerville .

Forks did come out on top in 2019 with the score being 38 to 14.

If the Blue Devils win tonight, this would give the program a 7th state championship.