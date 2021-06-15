Blossom the Bull’s transformation

BINGHAMTON, NY – A popular local face is sporting a brand new makeover.

Blossom the Bull has been totally repainted and redesigned over the past couple of months.

Artist and owner of Spot Girl Design Anne Pellegrino was chosen for the project after submitting her design for a contest back in April.

Pellegrino says she had a lot of help from numerous volunteers who assisted with the painting.

She says the Blossom project was challenging, but she was thrilled with the final result.

“I love that Blossom is here, greeting visitors to the Discovery Center it’s such a special place. I really wanted her to reflect kind of the experience that families might have inside and outside of the Story Garden. So, flowers, I knew were going to be part of it to tie in with her name and bright, colorful fun was the idea,” Pellegrino.

Many people remember the giant bull from its days atop the former Vestal Steakhouse on the Vestal Parkway before it moved to the Discovery Center when the restaurant closed.

And you can see more of Pellegrino’s work on Facebook, Instagram and Etsy as Spotgirl Design.