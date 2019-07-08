Blossom the Bull moves a few steps back

A bovine masterpiece that went from hawking steaks to humoring children has taken a few steps back. Blossom the Bull was “moooved” back about 20 feet to a new perch outside the Discovery Center in Binghamton this morning. Blossom needed to be relocated in order to make space for a new bus drop-off area and sidewalk outside of the center. The bull statue originally sat atop the Vestal Steakhouse on the Parkway.

After the restaurant closed, it was bought at auction in 2003 for over 8 thousand dollars by some Discovery Center supporters. It was subsequently named and painted with flowers and took up residency outside the center in September 2004. Since then, Interim Executive Director Cheryl Dutko says it created a popular Kodak spot.