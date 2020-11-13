Blood drives planned in memory of CV and BU alum, Megan Santa Croce

BINGHAMTON, NY – The life of a Chenango Valley and Binghamton University alum will be honored next week with a chance to give back to the community.

Megan Santa Croce passed away 2 years ago tomorrow at the age of 23 from ovarian cancer, and 5 blood drives have been planned in her memory, one of them local.

Her mother, Molly Santa Croce, says that Megan was passionate about giving back and would give blood when she was healthy enough.

Santa Croce said that she was thrilled to get the information that 4 more drives would be taking place, in New York City, Florida, North Carolina and Buffalo, where Megan spent her final days.

She calls it a blood drive bomb for Megan.

“I think she would be so pleased to even help to save one life, and we’re going to be hopefully be saving many lives with the amount of donations that we have going on with all these drives. She would be absolutely thrilled. Absolutely thrilled,” says Santa Croce.

The drive for Binghamton will be held on November 21st at Cornell Cooperative Extension from 9 AM to 2 PM.

Donors who register in advance will also be able to get COVID antibody test and a free pumpkin pie.

Only 10 spots remain, and you can register in advance at RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code Megan.

Information on the other drives are below:

11/14: Buffalo, NY, Church of the Nativity, 9am- 3pm

11/14: New York, NY, Port Authority Donor Center, 10am – 4pm

11/21: Port St. Lucie, FL, 2250 Gastin Blvd, 11am – 7pm

11/14: Raleigh, NC, St. Andrews Catholic Church, 12 – 4pm



