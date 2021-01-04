Blood drive held at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the Arena has been quiet for most of the last year, it welcomed in some folks last week who were looking to support their community.

Visions Veterans Memorial Arena hosted a blood drive Thursday to start off the new year.

The American Red Cross held the New Year’s themed event to end its busy week.

It took place on what is normally the ice rink that hosts Binghamton Devils games at this time of year.

Arena General Manager Chris Marion says the Arena and the Forum Theater have plenty of uses.

“The arena was transformed into a facility to support the hospitals in the event that they were overwhelmed with capacity. That was set up here for a few months. We’ve had other events where we can have socially distanced training events.”

Approximately 19 people elected to stop by to donate blood, which Red Cross officials say could save 45 lives.

To see how and where you can give blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org.