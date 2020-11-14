“Blood Drive Bomb for Megan” honors life of C.V. and B.U. alum

BINGHAMTON, NY – The life of a Chenango Valley and Binghamton University alum will be honored next week with a chance to give back to the community.

Megan Santa Croce passed away two years ago tomorrow at the age of 23 from ovarian cancer, and five blood drives have been planned in her memory, one of them local.

Her mother, Molly Santa Croce, says that Megan was passionate about giving back and would give blood when she was healthy enough.

Santa Croce said that she was thrilled to get the information that four more drives would be taking place, in New York City, Florida, North Carolina and Buffalo, where Megan spent her final days.

She calls it a blood drive bomb for Megan.

“I think she would be so pleased to even help to save one life, and we’re going to be hopefully be saving many lives with the amount of donations that we have going on with all these drives. She would be absolutely thrilled. Absolutely thrilled,” she says.

The drive for Binghamton will be held on November 21st at Cornell Cooperative Extension from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Donors who register in advance will also be able to get COVID antibody test and a free pumpkin pie.

Only ten spots remain, and you can register in advance at http://RedCrossBlood.org with sponsor code Megan.

For more information on the other drives you can visit http://BinghamtonHomepage.com.