BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Red Cross sees a 21% decline in blood and donations during holiday weeks, including the week of July 4th. The Red Cross is asking people to take a moment out of their holiday week to help others.

“When blood donations drop, so does the availability of blood products for hospital patients,” says The American Red Cross. “Donors can help ensure blood is ready when needed by making an appointment to give in the coming weeks.”

As a thank you for helping, all who donate between June 30th and July 10th will receive an exclusive recycled cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

There are several upcoming opportunities to donate in Broome County:

Binghamton

7/5/2022: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., UHS Binghamton General Hospital, 10-42 Mitchell Avenue

Endicott

6/30/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Corners Volunteer Fire Department Station 1, 500 Day Hollow Road

Johnson City

7/1/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

7/8/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

Vestal

7/7/2022: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2071 Vestal Parkway West