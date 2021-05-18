Blondie’s holds benefit for SV grad critically injured in motor cycle crash

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Family and friends are raising funds to benefit a Susquehanna Valley graduate who has been in a coma since a horrific motorcycle crash back in March.

20 year-old Mason Divis was seriously injured when he was struck by a delivery truck while riding his motorcycle on March 30th.

A pasta dinner fundraiser is taking place this Sunday at Blondie’s at the Oakdale Mall to help cover his rising medical expenses.

Divis had recently started a new job and did not yet have health insurance.

He grew up loving dirt bikes, four wheelers and motorcycles.

Divis suffered multiple broken bones in his back, neck, ribs and more and may be paralyzed.

Before being transferred recently to a rehab center in New Jersey, Divis was in the ICU at Wilson Hospital where his girlfriend Olivia Parker would visit him daily.

Parker says she’s grateful for the more than $50,000 that has been contributed to a Go Fund Me account to benefit Mason.

“It just blew me away. It’s really amazing, everyone coming together for him,” says Parker.

The pasta fundraiser takes place Sunday from 4 to 8 at Blondie’s, located at the former Arby’s location.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children in advance, a dollar more at the door.

They can be bought at Blondie’s or Shops of 607 in the mall.

Other ways to pay are by Venmo (@Tracy-Parker-12)

Cash app ($tracyparker12)

or Paypal (@tracykaz)

