BINGHAMTON, NY – Grab your kids for a fun night of music and play.

“Blippi the Musical” dances into the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on March 9th at 6pm.

Blippi is a colorful character who helps children understand the world around them through fun and engaging lessons, as well as music, song and dance.

Tickets are on sale now at the Mirabito Box Office or buy them online through Ticketmaster.

Blippi is typically recommended for children ages 2 to 7.