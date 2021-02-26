BLDC-EAP Business Plan Competition underway

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Local Development Corporation and SUNY Broome’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Program announced that plans for the 2021 BLDC-EAP Business Plan Competition are now being accepted.

The competition is aimed at trying to generate more local businesses and to promote entrepreneurship.

The winner of the competition will receive 5-thousand dollars cash, along with several other supportive donations to ensure a successful start-up.

Applicants must either have plans to start or business, or have had a business for less than 5 years.

They must also be able to show their ability to open and operate a business in Binghamton within 4 months after winning, and commit to keeping the business in the city for at least 3 years.

If you’re interested, you can visit Binghamton dash N-Y dot Gov and click on B-L-D-C under the Businesses banner.

Applications are due by April 7th.

