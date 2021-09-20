BLAST theater group takes up residence at the Cider Mill Stage

ENDICOTT, NY – A local theater group is inviting you to have a BLAST at the Cider Mill Stage.

The former Cider Mill Playhouse has reopened with a new theatrical company running the show: Bold, Local Artists of the Southern Tier or BLAST.

Since moving into the space back in July, the group, which was formed in 2019, has been completing renovations.

They currently have a season planned through December, ending with the traditional performance of a Christmas Carol.

And, this weekend, they will debut “It’s Only a Play,” a play within a play that takes place on the opening night of a Broadway performance.

BLAST Executive Director Kate Murray says she’s happy to be back.

“The arts have been around for, since time began. You know performing arts theater, so it was very odd to be closed but we are so happy to be back and to bring some joy to people,” says Murray.

You can catch It’s Only a Play this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30.

The concession stand will be open and BLAST is working to secure a liquor license for future performances.

You can purchase tickets, which cost $25, at CiderMillStage.com.