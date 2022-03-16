BINGHAMTON, NY – A play originally set in the U-S that was adapted for an Irish setting is opening at the Cider Mill Stage tomorrow just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.

Bold Local Artists of the Southern Tier, or BLAST, are presenting “Over The Pub” an adaptation of Tom Dudzick’s play “Over The Tavern.”

The part comedy, part drama follows what happens when Sister Mary Agnes visits young Tommy Murphy to provide lessons for his upcoming Catholic confirmation.

Murphy lives above the bar his father runs with his parents and 3 siblings.

Jack Wolf, who portrays Tommy, is a veteran of productions with Jan and Shannon DeAngelo and E-PAC.

Bridget Callaghan-Kane, who plays Mary Agnes, says the play is very reminiscent of time she’s spent in Ireland.

“BLAST is so amazing and the cast and crew are great. They’re so nice and I’ve worked with them for not a lot of time. This is my first show at BLAST and it’s going awesome. I love it,” says Wolf.

“There’s a lot of these lines that I heard my mother and my father and all my aunts and uncles say. It sounds familiar to my ear. I like that about this. It really is a terrific play,” says Callaghan-Kane.

The performances are tomorrow through Saturday and next Friday and Saturday at 7:30 with matinees the next 2 Sundays at 2:30.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at CiderMillStage.com.