Blackbird Film Festival returns to Greek Peak

VIRGIL, NY – A Cortland based film festival is returning to Greek Peak for a expanded, outdoor version of the event.

Blackbird Film Festival takes place this weekend with in-person screenings inside a large tent and on a pair of drive-in movie screens.

And, this year, the fest is adding live music and an Artisan craft fair, all taking place at the Greek Peak Adventure Center.

Festival Director Sam Avery says they focus on short films with some exceptions, and one of the films had been in the running for an Oscar this year.

Avery says that no matter what kind of entertainment you like, there will be something for everyone.

“There’s really all types, so whatever type of film you’re interested in whether it be action or drama or romance, mystery, sci-fi, we have it all. So, whatever you’re looking for, it’s gonna be here. And all the films are thematically programmed into screening blocks which are about 70 minutes log,” says Avery.

The Festival kicks off tonight at 8 with drive-in movie screenings and will run through Sunday.

It’s also free for anyone who wants to come.

To find out more, you can visit Blackbirdfilmfest.com.