BINGHAMTON, NY – The curtains are about to rise at the Anderson Center for the first time in over 18 months.

The Binghamton University performing arts center is hosting the Grammy-nominated musical group Black Violin tomorrow evening.

The internationally acclaimed group fuses classical music with hip-hop, merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals.

The performance is tomorrow evening at 7:30.

For ticket info, go to Anderson.Binghamton.edu.