BINGHAMTON, NY – Our Black Owned 607 series returns this week with a business owner who wants to inspire other Black women to follow their dreams.

Chantay Skrine has been a chef for over 20 years.

One year ago, she launched Sweetay’s, making a variety of food items including cakes, pies and pastries as well as candied fruits, candied nuts and flavored potato chips.

Skrine sells her products online and at pop-up markets like the downtown summer Court Street market and those organized by Support Black Business 607.

She says she puts love into everything she makes.

“Sweetay’s is definitely an outpouring of my passion for food. From the sweet treats to the savory treats, being a chef for over 20 years, I just love to feed people. I love to see their expression when they eat something that I’ve created,” says Skrine.

Skrine says she spent 8 years as the chef at the award-winning Village Diner in Johnson City, but always wanted to work for herself.

She wants to be a role model as a Black woman business owner.

“I want to make an impact and let these other little Black girls coming up underneath me know that they can do it too. No matter what obstacles are in your way, you can make it happen. You’ve just got to take a step and keep going step by step. Eventually, it’ll come together for you,” says Skrine.

Skrine served as a felow judge with me at the Binghamton Philharmonic’s Mac and Cheese Fest last night.

And she’s actively involved with the Support Black Business 607 Facebook page ad plans to participate in the

Black History Expo taking place at American Legion Post 80 in Binghamton on Saturday February 19th.

You can get more information by searching Sweetays LLC on Facebook and Instagram or at SweetaysLLC.com.