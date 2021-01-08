Black Owned 607: Shuna’s Hair Studio

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Black Owned 607 segment features a hair salon owner who is eager to share what’s she’s learned with young stylists.

Shuna’s Hair Studio on Clinton Street in Binghamton is a full service salon for all hair types and textures.

Owner Shuna Durham has been doing hair for 20 years and opened her business 13 years ago.

In addition to cuts and colors, Shuna’s offers relaxers, extensions, weaving, braiding and up-do’s.

Plus eyelash extensions and facial waxing.

Durham says she and her staff of 4 offer an upbeat, friendly atmosphere that’s welcoming to all women.

“Anything you could possibly need, we can do. From hair cutting to coloring, everything, no matter what texture you have, we offer it here. And I feel like that’s what sets us apart because no matter what, if you have hair, we can do it,” says Durham.

Durham says many salons do not have the expertise to properly style African-American hair.

And she and her staff make it a priority to teach their clients how to maintain their styles.

Durham says she faced skepticism from lenders and others when she was launching her business.

“I wanted to make sure that I could give women that look like me a place where they can come in, feel special, and get their hair done. And still feel like they’re at home. But we cater to everybody and we make everybody feel good about themselves no matter what their hair texture is like,” says Durham.

Durham says that when she took cosmetology at BOCES in high school, there wasn’t a lot of teaching about how to style Black hair.

She’s now working with the program to help instruct students about ethnic hair.

And she serves as an educator for a global product line teaching other hairdressers styling techniques.

Shuna’s is appointment-only in order to better comply with COVID safety standards.

You can make an appointment by calling 237-0206 or on the salon’s Facebook page.