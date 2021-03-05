Black Owned 607: Fee’s Timeless Jewlz

BINGHAMTON, NY – This week’s Black Owned 607 segment features a costume jewelry business owner who is very passionate about what she sells.

Felicia Walker is an independent consultant for a company called Paparazzi, but owns her own business called Fee’s Timeless Jewlz.

Walker sells all types of jewelry for women, men and kids with every item only $5 unless you’re buying a set.

She sells necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings.

Her pieces can range from a lot of bling to dainty with gold, silver, and even wooden pieces.

A couple years back, Walker was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She says the business is really the only thing that is able to keep her mind off of the cancer.

“I just thank God that I got into this business. I got to meet a lot of people and still to this day we keep in contact and you know, we build each other up,” says Walker.

Walker says Paparazzi is a safe space for anyone, it doesn’t matter what the color of your skin is.

She believes that it is very important that the African-American community supports one another’s small businesses, and she’s happy that she’s gotten to know about others through the Support Black Business 607 Facebook page.

“Outside of Pappas world you do have people that are prejudiced, I’ve run across plenty of that living in Binghamton,” says Walker.

Walker says that if we can all just learn to get along and learn to love, then the world would be a happier place.

Walker is working on relaunching her brand and hopes that everyone will love her pieces just as much, if not more, than she does.

You can find out more on her Facebook page, Fees Timeless Jewlz.