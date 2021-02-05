Black Owned 607: D5 Consulting Group

BINGHAMTON, NY – Black Owned 607 returns this week with a consulting firm dedicated to helping businesses and organizations be more safe and successful.

D5 Consulting was founded 2 years ago by Amira Davis and her partner.

They began by offering active shooter and situational awareness training for employers.

Davis says D5 educates workers on being aware of their surroundings and identifying potential threats to their safety.

Whether in-person or virtual, D5 prides itself on being interactive, encouraging participants to share their personal experiences and setting up scenarios that demonstrate the talking points.

Davis says they’ve received a lot of positive feedback from their clients.

“They feel like they are in a safe environment, and are willing and able to let whatever concerns they have or whatever thoughts they have come to the forefront. They feel comfortable doing it and nobody feels like they’re being pressured or feel like somebody is speaking against them and they’re more comfortable in that environment,” says Davis.

Since the pandemic began, D5 Consulting also began offering cultural diversity and implicit bias training.

Davis says it helps to identify stereotypes that people may not realize they are using.

As a Black owned family business, Davis says she hasn’t felt that race has hindered their growth.

But she has personally experienced discrimination and prejudice, whether overt or unintended.

“Our goal is to get out there and teach our kids and teach our family members and everybody else that we can have successful businesses and we can do well. And we’re just no different than anybody else, it’s just that I was born with brown skin, I’m a Black person,” says Davis.

D5 offers its training across the country to schools, churches, non-profits, manufacturers and law enforcement.

Davis says the company’s trainers are certified and have plenty of first-hand life experience.

D5 recently resumed small scale, socially distanced in person training sessions and still offers remote.

For more information, go to D5ConsultingGroupLLC.com.