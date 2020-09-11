Black Owned 607: Boricua Soul Catering & Sweets

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today’s Black Owned 607 profile features a business we met earlier this week at the Economic Empowerment Cookout.

Boricua Soul Catering and Sweets was serving up chicken and rice and peas at the business expo organized by the Facebook page Support Black Business 607.

Owner Maria Hall cooks Puerto Rican cuisine along with some American favorites.

Right now, she is focusing on catering events such as birthday parties, small weddings and office gatherings.

But her goal eventually is to open her own restaurant.

Hall says she puts a lot of love into everything she prepares.

“I started as a little girl with my mom and my grandmother, who I call Mama. As early as 8 years old, I can remember helping out in the kitchen. From making our classic sofrito, which is the base of all of our cooking, to roast pork, which we call pernil, and arroz con gandules which is something that everyone knows as rice and peas, and stuff like that. So, it just started way back then and they are the reason and truly the inspiration for why I love to cook for people,” she said.

Hall says she also focuses on desserts, making custom cakes and Puerto Rican specialties like tres leches and flan.

She says she came to our area almost nine years ago and has felt welcomed ever since.

“Binghamton has absolutely surprised me. I am very pleased to be here amongst the people and the support that we’ve received. When I had my food truck last year, the summertime I was stationed in Endicott, and people came out to support. They loved the food, they were amazing. We’ve really just been having a great experience,” says Hall.

Hall says she loved learning about other Black owned local companies at the expo.

She says she loves to be able to bring her children and grandchildren to businesses where the owners look like them.

For more information, search Boricua Soul Catering and Sweets on Facebook.