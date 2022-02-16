BINGHAMTON, NY – A celebration of African-American culture is taking place this weekend in conjunction with Black History Month.

The Black History Expo is being held Saturday at the American Legion Post 80 on Main Street in Binghamton.

Organized by the Facebook page Support Black Business 607 and its founder Sulaiminah Burns, the event will feature Black owned business vendors along with various performances.

Chantay Skrine, owner of Sweetay’s, will have a booth for the second year.

She says the event is all about Black empowerment.

“Follow your dreams. Get out there, you have a goal, you have a business that you want to start. Especially with Sula and the 607, she’s very, very helpful with the foundations. The accelerator program that I’m actually in now with her, it’s amazing,” says Skrine.

The Black History Expo runs from 3 to 7 on Saturday.

In addition to vendors selling their products, there will be food and drink for purchase.

There will also be a deejay, musical performances, poetry and fashion.

For more information go to Support Black Business 607 on Facebook.