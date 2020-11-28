Black Friday brings out shoppers to Oakdale Mall, other businesses

JOHNSON CITY, NY – It is the Friday after Thanksgiving, which means shoppers have an added incentive to go out and buy gifts for the holiday season.

Black Friday shoppers flocked to the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, among other places today to get great deals on popular items.

Some people visited major outlets like FYE, GameStop, Burlington, and more to get discounts on clothes, video games, mobile devices, and other things.

Customers came from all over Greater Binghamton, while some came from the deep areas of Delaware County.

One visitor purchased a fancy set of headphones, while another bought some chocolate.

“I like to listen to music, and I need headphones to listen to music,” says Binghamton resident Kieon.

“I go Black Friday Shopping with my mom every year. It was great that we were still able to carry on our tradition for sure, and hit all the places that we normally hit to get our gifts for people,” Walton resident Jordan Condon said.

Many people walking throughout the mall had several bags full of items.

One family even had a cart loaded with stuff.

Condon says she saw deals like forty percent off throughout the mall.

Lines were not as long as they used to be this year, which many people contributed to the coronavirus.