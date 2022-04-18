BINGHAMTON, NY – The Visions Veterans Memorial Arena will be rocking tonight as professional playoff hockey returns to Binghamton for the first time in 8 years.

The Binghamton Black Bears open their best of 3 series at home against the Danbury Hat Tricks in the quarterfinal round of the Federal Prospects Hockey League playoffs.

The Black Bears finished the season as the 4th seed and was selected by Danbury, the 3rd seed, to be their opponent.

It’s the first time playoff hockey will return to the Arena since the Binghamton Senators made the post season in 2014.

Broadcaster Rob Lippolis says the community has really connected with the startup franchise.

“The players love the fans. They’re always outside the locker room after games signing autographs. There’s hundreds of people outside the locker room. They are going on community events in schools and it’s really helped. Getting to know the community and the fans have really taken to it. It’s an exciting brand of hockey, there’s a lot of goals, there’s a lot of hits, there’s a lot of fisticuffs too,” says Lippolis.

Tonight’s game begins at 7 P-M.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the Arena box office.

There’s more information at Binghamton Black Bears dot com.

Games 2 and 3, if necessary, are scheduled for Danbury, Connecticut on Tuesday and Wednesday.

If Binghamton prevails, the next round could start as soon as Thursday or Friday.