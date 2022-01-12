BINGHAMTON, NY – For the 1st time this season, the Binghamton Black Bears are doing a special themed-jersey night.

This Friday at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena it will be Lupo’s Spiedie night.

Special Lupo’s themed jerseys will be worn, with a live auction taking place all this week.

Starting today, you can go to the Black Bears website, click on the Live Online Auction link and try to win your favorite players game-worn jersey.

The auction ends this Sunday at 7 P.M. with all proceeds benefiting Fairview Recovery Center and Maxwell House.

Fridays game will also offer buy 1 get 1 free spiedies and all fans in attendance will receive a coupon for the same deal at Lupo’s S and S Charpit.