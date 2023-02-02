BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears auctioned off their game worn jerseys, and brought in a record amount of proceeds.

The Black Bears celebrated Military Appreciation Weekend on November 11th and 12th.

Active duty service members and veterans received free tickets to the game.

In partnership with Lockheed Martin, the Black Bears wore custom, digi-cam jerseys.

After the game, the jerseys were auctioned off to raise money for the American Legion Post 401 and the Owego VFW.

The Vice President of Lockheed Martin, Hamid Salim says that Lockheed has been supporting this event for over a decade, and this was the most support they have ever received.

“These jerseys were worn back in November. They were worn by a bunch of great players, and then after the game, they were auctioned off. And I am pleased to share with you, the proceeds from the military appreciation night were a record for us this year. We exceeded ten thousand dollars, and we’ll be able to donate that to two wonderful organizations in our community.”

Over 1,000 fans participated in the auction.

Yesterday, representatives from Lockheed and the Black Bears presented both organizations with checks totaling $5,462.50 each.