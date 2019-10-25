Black Bear Winery to close

Greene NY – A Chenango County winery with a different approach to wine making has decided its time to hang up the cork screw.

Mark and Sandy Stacey, owners of Black Bear Winery in Greene, have decided to retire at the end of the year and close up shop.

They began constructing their building 25 years ago and opened Black Bear 17 years ago.

It’s known for making wines out of fruit other than grapes, everything from cherries, blueberries, apples and strawberries to currants, raspberries and elderberries.

Mark says it’s been an adventure.

“It was well worth stepping out on a limb for, because we definitely stepped out on a limb for something alternative beverage-wise. We were the first at being different, now it’s a trend. We feel kind of proud of that,” says Stacey.

Black Bear also makes some ciders and meads.

The Staceys are hoping someone will buy the business for their own winery, meadery or ciderie.

To celebrate their retirement, Black Bear is offering special cheesecake platters with tastings Saturday.

And it will hold an open house on November 9th and 10th with free tastings and hors d’oeuvres.

For more information, go to Blackbearwinery.com