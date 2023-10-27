JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Though preparations for the opening of BJ’s Wholesale Club are still under way, local shoppers can begin signing up for their memberships.

BJ’s announced the opening of its membership center on Friday at the Oakdale Commons. Located at the site of the old Bon Ton, community members can head to the center to sign up for BJ’s founding member special offer which runs through January 25, 2024.

Those interested in joining BJ’s Wholesale Club have two membership options. The Club Card allows members a one-year membership for $35, plus a $10 welcome reward for each $100 spent in-store during the first 90 days of the club opening. The Club+ Card Membership is also available for $80 for one year. Those with the Club+ Card will earn a $10 welcome reward for each $100 spent in-club during the first 90 days of the club opening as well as five cents off per gallon at BJ’s Gas and 2% back in rewards on most BJ’s purchases.

Those interested in a BJ’s membership can sign up in person or online at bjs.com/johnsoncity.

The Membership Center is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The store is located at 601-635 Harry L Dr., Suite 13 in Johnson City.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is expected to open early next year.