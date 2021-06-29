Bishop Lucia holds prayer ceremony outside Lourdes to mark arrival of pandemic crucifix

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Renaissance-inspired cross made a stop in Binghamton today as it travels the country as a symbol of hope and healing.

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse Douglas Lucia lead a prayer ceremony outside of Lourdes Hospital this afternoon to mark the arrival of the pandemic crucifix.

It had been presented to Lourdes parent organization Ascension by the Archbishop of Saint Louis and has been visiting Ascension facilities across the nation.

It takes its inspiration from a crucifix in 1522, that inspired the people of Rome to turn to God for hope and healing during the plague.

Sue Bretscher, Chief Mission Integration Officer says it was so heartwarming to see everyone that showed up for its arrival.

“During the COVID crisis, Pope Francis recalled the crucifix to Rome and also had it on display during the COVID crisis. So for us this is a visual symbol of hope and healing in the time of pandemic,” says Bretscher.

Other gathered around the crucifix for mediation and prayer.

A song was played as well as excerpts read by various speakers.

Also, Lourdes Hospital just recently planted a tree right where we were standing to honor a worker that recently died due to COVID.