VESTAL, NY – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is just over 3 months away, and this year, the tournament has added a new way for people to chip in donations to help local cancer patients.

On Tuesday, Broome County Community Charities, and partner Security Mutual, unveiled their Birdies for Cancer program that will raise money for both the UHS and Lourdes hospital foundations.

The program will allow for flat donations, or people can make a pledge donation for every birdie made throughout the 3-days of Dick’s Open play.

Tournament Director and Broome Charities Executive Director John Karedes says the idea for adding another program was inspired by the support they’ve received from the community through the years.

“When you think about a small community like ours, and talking to our friends,our peers, and other markets, larger markets, they have not been able to donate nearly what we have. That isn’t because of us as an organization, that’s because of our community. What we alos look forward to is how we can further those donations. How can we grow those?” says Karedes.

If you are considering making a pledge donation, during last year’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, there were 804 birdies made.

To learn more about Birdies for Cancer, or to make a donation, you can visit BirdiesforCancer.com.