Birdhouse Gallery of Miniature Art

HANCOCK, NY – A collection of tiny art is looking to make a big splash at its opening in Hancock tomorrow.

The Birdhouse Gallery will have its grand opening with its inaugural exhibition titled “A Certain Blue.”

Artist and Curator Sunny Chapman moved to Hancock from Brooklyn at the start of the pandemic last year.

Chapman was inspired by other miniature art shows that she’d seen in the city as well as her friend’s Little Free Library.

So, she put out a call to other New York artists to create works that are mostly under 3 inches by inches and incorporate the color blue.

Chapman says she’s amazed by the 10 pieces that she selected.

“These are people who have advanced degrees, who are art professors, I’m none of those things. They actually made work just for my show. I’m very humbled and honored by that but I’m also just so impressed by the beauty of the work,” says Chapman.

Chapman, who chose not to display her own work, had the birdhouse gallery constructed outside her Catskills Art B and B which also houses her art studio.

She creates paintings and collages depicting stones, sea flowers and tree roots and amkes art jewelry as well.

The opening is scheduled from 2 to 6 tomorrow at 499 East Front Street in Hancock.

The show will remain on display until June 15th.

For more information, go to SunnyChapmanArt.com.