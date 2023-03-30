BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local organization known for bolstering the fortunes of local African-American businesses is also looking to lift up artists of color.

Support Black Business 607, which operates a popular Facebook page, is collaborating with Cooperative Gallery 213 for a BIPOC Artist Pop-Up at the gallery.

BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous, People Of Color.

Support Black Business 607 founder Sulaiminah Burns has assembled 8 local artists for the pop-up, including one who is just 10 years-old.

Brandy Brown has loved art since she was a child and has exhibited her work in the past at the NOMA Community Center as part of the Broome County Arts Council’s Art Trail.

Brown loves to depict strong women, sometimes in fantasy situations, using bright colors and what she calls puffy paint.

“I’m happy to see people that I know are able to show their artwork. Thank you to Sulaiminah, Support Black Business 607, thank you to Cooperative Gallery 213 for having us. I’m overjoyed.”

Brown says she sometimes includes hidden messages or images in her work.

The pop-up will be on exhibit for 3 days beginning tonight with an artists’ reception from 7 to 9.

Tomorrow, the gallery will be open from 5 to 8 and again on Saturday from 11 to 3.

Prints and canvasses by BIPOC artists will be available for purchase.