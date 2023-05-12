BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The man dubbed Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord is suing the city claiming he’s a victim of a conspiracy to terrorize him and run him out of town.

Developer Isaac Anzaroot has filed a notice of claim against the city alleging that his is being denied his right to petition the government by a campaign by Binghamton code enforcement to bury him with code violations.

His attorney Ron Benjamin cites 23 separate citations since March 27th, when Benjamin announced in city court that he would mount a defense alleging that Anzaroot has been the subject of selective enforcement.

Benjamin says the city has launched a vendetta against Anzaroot, writing up violations aginst him for high grass, garbage, falling down porches, lack of electricty and water and other charges on several properties that he no longer controls.

Benjamin says Mayor Jared Kraham, who labeled Anzaroot a slumlord, and the director of code enforcement are blinded by hatred for his client.

“The director made a list, basically sent out to all code inspectors and said, ‘Go out and do some harm.’ You can talk to professionals in this area, plumbers, electricians, other professionals are told, ‘If you want to do business with the city, don’t do business with Mr. Anzaroot. It is outrageous and the city is going to be held accountable.”

Benjamin says the properties receiving the citations are now in receivership, so the city is citing the wrong entity.

And he says the Kraham administration has actively thwarted his efforts to rehabilitate them by unjustly denying him building and demolition permits.

The Mayor says the claim isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

Kraham says the walls are closing in on Anzaroot as banks have seized his properties and he’s been arrested in multiple jurisdictions.

“If Mr. Anzaroot or any other property owner in the city thinks that myself or City Hall is going to be deterred by frivolous claims of wrongdoing, we are not going to. We are going to stay dogged in our efforts to fight for Binghamton’s neighborhoods, to fight for the families that have been put at risk living in substandard housing.”

Kraham says his administration will continue to put the heat on any property owner who breaks housing laws.