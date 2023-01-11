BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The man Mayor Jared Kraham calls Binghamton’s most notorious slumlord agreed to pay a $1,750 fine in housing court today.

Isaac Anzaroot appeared in front of City Court Judge Daniel Seiden to agree to a plea deal with the city for 5 of the more than 2 dozen code violation cases currently against him.

Seiden fined Anzaroot $250 each on 3 of the dockets and $1,000 on the fourth while dismissing a fifth.

Back in July, Anzaroot was arrested and brought into City Court in handcuffs for failing to show up for previous court appearances.

Today, he arrived in a suit accompanied by his attorney Jim Sacco.

Anzaroot faces a multitude of charges related to failure to maintain his rental properties.

Tenants have decried the deplorable conditions, including collapsed ceilings, missing door knobs, rat and insect infestations and the like.

Seiden refrained from fining Anzaroot the maximum amount of $2,500, however the sentence comes with a conditional discharge that requires him to have no further code violations or face stiffer penalties for the crimes he admitted to today.

After today’s court hearing, Anzaroot spoke with NewsChannel 34.

He said he’s been a real estate developer in Greater Binghamton for 19 years, owning as many as 140 properties.

However, he said all of them are currently in some sort of jeopardy such as bank foreclosure, receivership or mortgage default.

Anzaroot said his efforts to improve his properties have been thwarted by a lack of cooperation by city officials. Yet, he wouldn’t rule out continuing to purchase and own buildings in our area.

Kraham released a statement saying that the city’s prosecution of those who break the law and damage neighborhoods will not rest.

The activist group Stakeholders of Broome stacked the court gallery with more than a dozen observers today.

The group says Anzaroot’s tenants continue to suffer from lack of heat, leaking roofs, mold and other hazardous living conditions, even in properties under receivership.

Anzaroot is due back in court on March 27th for a trial on the next batch of cases.