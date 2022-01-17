BINGHAMTON, NY – For the first time this winter, Binghamton saw the effects of a significant snow storm today.

Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton, Jim Brewster, broke down the storm pattern for NewsChannel 34.

The storm dubbed Izzy began on the East coast, traveling through P-A, with the center of the storm coming across Broome County and it’s now working its way North.

Greater Binghamton saw just snow for the most part, however the Catskills or the valleys in the Catskills saw a bit more sleet and freezing rain.

Brewster says that snowfall in this area was recorded anywhere from 6 to 10 inches.

He then added what we can expect tonight.

“For the evening hours, we will be in and out of snow showers and some minor dusting accumulations, generally less than an inch for the immediate area. If anyone has travel plans further North tonight, that’s where you’re going to run into more issues with the winter weather,” says Brewster.

Brewster wants to remind everyone that during snow storms, it’s recommended you stay indoors.

If you must travel, it’s important to make sure you have some water, food, and blankets with you in case of an emergency.