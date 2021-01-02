Binghamton’s first baby of new year born at 5:11 AM

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton has its first baby of the new year.

Avannah Jade Oakley was born at 5:11 AM Friday morning to DeMonte Oakley and Ashton Seymour.

She weighed in at six pounds ten ounces, and she measured out to be about nineteen inches long.

Her parents are understandably excited to have her, as are Avannah’s grandparents, who Ashton says ogled the new arrival this morning.

Seymour says her family provides the best support she could want, which is ideal for young parents.

She says holding her daughter for the very first time has been surreal.

“We always knew that she would have dad’s nose once we got the 3D ultrasound. The eyes, she kind of has half and half because they are kind of hazel and I have blue eyes. My boyfriend has brown eyes. Everything else is fifty fifty me and him,” she said.

Seymour says her mother was elated, but father was on edge at first, being the youngest daughter of the family.

For obvious reasons, those reservations have gone away.

Oakley’s mother was over the moon, excited to be a grandmother.