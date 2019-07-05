Binghamton Zoo looks for public input on future improvements

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – The Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park is collecting public feedback as it looks to make a number of strategic decisions.

The zoo recently held the first in a series of community meetings inside a pavilion at the park.

Among the topics, how to improve the entrance to the zoo, and possibly construct a new entry building, once the City completes its planned relocation of the carousel.

They also discussed ways to generate more community support through financial donations and volunteer opportunities.

Phil Ginter, who became Executive Director in March, says the overall park which is also home to the Discovery Center, has a lot of potential.

“There’s been a lot of energy around the zoo in the last couple of months. Cornell University recently completed their project for the historic trail loop, which we’re really excited about and we think there’s huge potential there in terms of really creating a destination here at Ross Park,” Ginter said.

Ginter says he’d like to see the 30 acres of land on the hill above the zoo, and its 2 miles of trails, better utilized for hiking and even camping.

Another topic covered was making the zoo a green partner through composting and better energy efficiency.