Binghamton youth play at Bears-Giants game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Some local youth football players had an experience they won’t soon forget.

Binghamton youth football players going into 5th and 6th grade had the chance to travel to Met Life Stadium to play a game at halftime of the Giants preseason game against the Bears on Friday.

Aside from the game, participants had the opportunity to meet with Giants players and get autographs before the game.

Giants defensive backs Michael Thomas and Antoine Bethea who were in Binghamton back in May, presented Binghamton Youth Football with a check for $10,000 from the Giants foundation to help buy new equipment.