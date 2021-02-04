Binghamton YMCA reopens after 10 months

BINGHAMTON, NY – After being closed for 10 months, the Binghamton Y-M-C-A fitness areas are now back to full strength.

As of January 18th, nearly 10 months to the day after they were forced to shut down, the Susquehanna Street location is now allowing members back in to use exercise equipment and their swimming pool.

While the Binghamton Y has been running its childcare and housing programs throughout the pandemic, members have been unable to use fitness equipment or the pool since last March.

Scott Tota, the Senior Director of Healthy Living at the Y, says they had to move equipment around the facility in order to meet social distancing protocols.

Despite all the hurdles, Tota says this has been a long time coming, and that reopening safely has been the priority.