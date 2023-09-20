BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A Binghamton woman appeared before the Broome County Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to felony Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree.

Broome County District Attorney Mike Korchak announced that Jamie Walsh, 38, was sentenced to two to four years in prison after she admitted to stealing merchandise from the Vestal Walmart on March 14. Walsh had previously been arrested for shoplifting at that same location and was ordered to stay out of the store.

“Under New York State law, if a criminal defendant has been previously convicted of stealing

from a business, they can be banned from that location. If the defendant returns and again steals

property, the charge may be elevated to felony burglary,” said Korchak.

Walsh has a prior burglary conviction from 2013. She waived her right to appeal.

The case was investigated by the Vestal Police Department. Senior Assistant District Attorney

Nathaniel O’Neil prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.