BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton woman has been sentenced to two years in prison after admitting to violating probation.

Sarah Sladich, 26, of Binghamton, plead guilty in July of 2022 to Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree and was sentenced to five years of probation. Sladich failed to participate in a drug treatment program, as directed by the court, and stopped reporting to her probation officer in January.

“Ms. Sladich was given an opportunity to avoid incarceration. However, she chose not to take advantage of that opportunity and now will serve 2 years in New York State prison,” said Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak.