BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Binghamton woman will be sentenced to five years in prison after violently assaulting an acquaintance.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak announced on August 17, that Kristina Doty, 49, plead guilty to assault in the second degree. Doty admitted to causing physical injury to another person with a dangerous instrument on March 12.

In March, Binghamton Police responded to a report of an injured 63-year-old woman at 260 Main Street in the City of Binghamton. During a dispute with the victim, Doty struck her in the head multiple times with a flashlight. The victim sustained a large bruise, pain and swelling.

Doty has a prior felony conviction for assault in the second degree from 2015. She will be sentenced on November 16.

“When repeat violent offenders fail to conform to the rules of a civilized society, the only remedy is a prison sentence, to protect law abiding citizens,” said Korchak.