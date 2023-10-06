PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Binghamton woman pleaded guilty on Friday for her role in a multi-year sexual assault case involving a child in Yates County.

According to the Yates County District Attorney’s Office, Tiffany Jamieson, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty on Friday, Oct. 6, to criminal sexual act in the second degree, satisfying the two counts shown on the indictment.

Jamieson is set to be sentenced to no more than 180 days in jail and 10 years of probation, a final order of protection, and be listed on the sex offender registry. Jamieson is scheduled to be sentenced on January 9, 2024.

Jamieson and 17 others were indicted back in March and alleged to have played a role in a seven-year child sexual abuse ring involving one child in Yates County.

After a months-long investigation starting in October of 2022, 18 individuals were arrested over that span, pinning individuals from locations in Yates County and across the Southern Tier.