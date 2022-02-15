A Binghamton woman died in a head on collision in the Town of Maine on Monday evening.



New York State Police say that 32 year-old Alainna Stempel was driving a Ford Focus south on Route 26 just before 7:30 when her vehicle collided with a Honda Civic in the northbound lane being driven 19 year-old Nathan Baker of Glen Aubrey.



Both had to extricated by fire personnel.



Stempel was taken to Wilson Hospital where she died from her injuries.



Baker was airlifted to Upstate Medical in Syracuse.



The crash is still under investigation.