ENDICOTT, NY – Binghamton woman is accused of stabbing an Endicott man during a domestic dispute.

Endicott Police charged 25-year-old Tziphora Ramseur with assault.

Police were called to 6 Hillside Court in the village yesterday morning shortly after 2:30.

The 29-year-old victim received stab wounds on his left shoulder and left arm and was taken to Wilson Hospital for treatment.

Police say Ramseur and the victim had a previous relationship.