NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) -- New York State Police have identified the Trooper who died following an incident on the Great Sacandaga Lake.

On Monday, State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen confirmed the line of duty death of Trooper James J. Monda, 45 of Schenectady County. According to Superintendent Bruen, Trooper Monda was working a marine details on August 22 at the boat launch in Fulton County.