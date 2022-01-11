TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY – Binghamton police are reporting a two car accident Saturday night, where one of the drivers was allegedly intoxicated and attempted to flee.

Police arrested 27 year-old Whittany Sanders of Binghamton after responding to the crash on Upper Front Street shortly after 8:30 on Saturday evening.

Sanders was driving a Volkswagen SUV, and veered away from her lane, hitting a Toyota sedan head on.

The Toyota was pinned up against the road barrier, trapping the occupants.

The fire department was able to get them out of the car, though they both had injuries and were taken to Wilson Hospital.

Police caught Sanders after she attempted to leave the scene on foot. She performed poorly on field sobriety tests and refused to take a breath test.

Police released her on an appearance tickets and directed to appear in Court.

She is charged with driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a personal injury, failure to keep right, moving unsafely from lane and refusing to submit a breath test.